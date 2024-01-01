$19,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,200 KM
Vehicle Description
LE! LOW KM! ONLY 63000 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! REMOTE KEY! LOCAL ONTARIO
CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! LEGENDARY TOYOTA COROLLA, "GOES FOREVER".
SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING
STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LET
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118