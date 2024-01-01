Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LE! LOW KM! ONLY 63000 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! REMOTE KEY! LOCAL ONTARIO</p><p>CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! LEGENDARY TOYOTA COROLLA, GOES FOREVER.</p><p>SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING</p><p>STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LET</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2019 Toyota Corolla

63,200 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1722131206
  2. 1722131206
  3. 1722131206
  4. 1722131206
  5. 1722131206
  6. 1722131206
  7. 1722131206
  8. 1722131206
  9. 1722131206
  10. 1722131206
  11. 1722131206
  12. 1722131206
  13. 1722131206
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE4KC184644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,200 KM

Vehicle Description

LE! LOW KM! ONLY 63000 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! REMOTE KEY! LOCAL ONTARIO

CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! LEGENDARY TOYOTA COROLLA, "GOES FOREVER".

SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING

STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LET

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE 63,200 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL FWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Nissan Rogue SL FWD 142,000 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE PLUS for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE PLUS 82,000 KM $12,588 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla