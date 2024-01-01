$17,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,696KM
VIN 2T1BURHE6KC232399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 135,696 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Backup Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Toyota Corolla include:
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Backup Camera
6.1 Touch Panel Display Audio
USB Input Port & Auxiliary Input Jack
Bluetooth
60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat with Fold-Down Seat Back
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 34577
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Power Windows/Locks
Toyota Safety Sense
Auto A/C
Pre Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
6.1” Touch Panel Display Audio
Heated & Power-Adjustable Foldable Mirrors
USB Input Port & Auxiliary Input Jack
60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat with Fold-Down Seat Back
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Toyota Corolla