$18,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ XSE Pkg w/ Power Moonroof, A/C, Rearview Cam
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ XSE Pkg w/ Power Moonroof, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,800KM
VIN 2T1BURHE1KC208866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 103,800 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Pedestrian Detection, 6.1 Touch Panel Display Audio, USB Port and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Pedestrian Detection, 6.1 Touch Panel Display Audio, USB Port and more!
The top features for this 2019 Toyota Corolla include:
Pedestrian Detection
6.1 Touch Panel Display Audio
USB Port
Aux Input
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Power Windows/Locks
Heated & Power Adjustable Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39349
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Power Windows/Locks
Pre-Collision System
Pedestrian Detection
Pre Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
6.1” Touch Panel Display Audio
SofTex Trimmed Seats
Heated & Power Adjustable Mirrors
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
