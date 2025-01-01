Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Blindspot Sensors, 12V Outlet, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Push Button Start<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>12V Outlet<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Climate Control<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>USB Input<br>Wireless Charging<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Cruise Control<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Lane Departure Warning<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 79894

2019 Toyota Corolla

57,963 KM

$23,590

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback S w/ SE Upgrade Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

13236155

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback S w/ SE Upgrade Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
57,963KM
VIN JTNK4RBEXK3034552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 79894
  • Mileage 57,963 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Blindspot Sensors, 12V Outlet, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
12V Outlet
Front Heated Seats
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
USB Input
Wireless Charging
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Driver Attention Alert
Auxiliary Audio Input
Lane Departure Warning

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 79894

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2019 Toyota Corolla