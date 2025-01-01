$23,590+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback S w/ SE Upgrade Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback S w/ SE Upgrade Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,963KM
VIN JTNK4RBEXK3034552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 79894
- Mileage 57,963 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Blindspot Sensors, 12V Outlet, Front Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
12V Outlet
Front Heated Seats
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
USB Input
Wireless Charging
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Driver Attention Alert
Auxiliary Audio Input
Lane Departure Warning
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 79894
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$23,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Toyota Corolla