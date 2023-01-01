2019 Toyota Corolla

$27,899 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 8 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9638032

9638032 Stock #: A20144A

A20144A VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC135179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A20144A

Mileage 19,860 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.