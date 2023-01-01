2019 Toyota Corolla

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$21,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 3 , 9 6 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9696652

9696652 Stock #: K15855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K15855

Mileage 133,962 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.