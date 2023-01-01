Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

83,385 KM

Details Description Features

$25,390

+ tax & licensing
$25,390

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback S w/ CarPlay, Toyota Safety Sense

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback S w/ CarPlay, Toyota Safety Sense

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,390

+ taxes & licensing

83,385KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9712465
  • Stock #: 17371
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE9K3046577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Automatic climate control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Pre-Collision System
Pedestrian Detection
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
USB & AUX Port
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
8” Touchpanel Display Audio
Lane Tracking Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

