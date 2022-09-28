Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 09/28/2022 with an estimated $1623.99 of damage. On which a $1124 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 05/04/2023 with an estimated $4770.29 of damage. On which a $8275 claim was made.

2019 Toyota Prius

33,283 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius

AWD-e w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2019 Toyota Prius

AWD-e w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,283KM
Used
VIN JTDL9RFU1K3012838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Interior

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Drive Mode Select
6" Touch Panel Display Audio

2019 Toyota Prius