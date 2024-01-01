$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius
68,464KM
Used
VIN JTDKARFU2K3084618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N83787A
- Mileage 68,464 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Navigation System
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
