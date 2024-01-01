Menu
2019 Toyota Prius

68,464 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius

2019 Toyota Prius

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,464KM
Used
VIN JTDKARFU2K3084618

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N83787A
  • Mileage 68,464 KM

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Power Steering

Telescoping Steering Wheel

CD Player
Navigation System

Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Rain sensor wipers

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2019 Toyota Prius