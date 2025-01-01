Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Welcome to Torontos premier automotive destination, where excellence meets experience in every service we provide. With a legacy spanning over two decades, our commitment to quality remains unwavering. At Toronto Best Auto, our esteemed reputation as a five-star establishment is a testament to our dedication. Our state-of-the-art mechanic shop ensures each vehicle is meticulously cared for, guaranteeing not only safety but optimal performance on every drive. Every vehicle entrusted to us receives the utmost attention and expertise, treating each car as if it were our own. Our passion for automotive excellence drives us to exceed expectations, delivering a premium experience rooted in trust and reliability. Discover the Toronto Best Auto difference where your vehicles journey is our top priority. </p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1736461979121_9967836980352556 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.</p><br><br> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2019 Toyota Prius

108,015 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Prius

|AWD-E|

Watch This Vehicle
12085525

2019 Toyota Prius

|AWD-E|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,015KM
VIN JTDL9RFU5K3001745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Toronto's premier automotive destination, where excellence meets experience in every service we provide. With a legacy spanning over two decades, our commitment to quality remains unwavering. At Toronto Best Auto, our esteemed reputation as a five-star establishment is a testament to our dedication. Our state-of-the-art mechanic shop ensures each vehicle is meticulously cared for, guaranteeing not only safety but optimal performance on every drive. Every vehicle entrusted to us receives the utmost attention and expertise, treating each car as if it were our own. Our passion for automotive excellence drives us to exceed expectations, delivering a premium experience rooted in trust and reliability. Discover the Toronto Best Auto difference where your vehicle's journey is our top priority.

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.



Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
40 L Fuel Tank
EV mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

3 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Tires: P195/65R15 All Season -inc: tire repair kit
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Wheels: 15 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Atkinson cycle
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: aluminum alloy block
electronically fuel injected
tier 2 bin 3 emissions rating
hybrid synergy drive HSD
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence VVT-i
Transmission: Continuously Variable eCVT -inc: Electronically controlled
ECO mode and power mode and stainless steel exhaust system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid |Titanium|NO ACCIDENT| for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid |Titanium|NO ACCIDENT| 103,250 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X7 |XDrive|40i|NO ACCIDENT| for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 BMW X7 |XDrive|40i|NO ACCIDENT| 93,809 KM $54,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Matrix |HATCHBACK| for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Toyota Matrix |HATCHBACK| 231,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Prius