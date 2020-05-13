Menu
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Shaw Automotive Group

416-766-8244

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Hybrid LE

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Hybrid LE

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Sale Price

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5019879
  • Stock #: HYBRID YARD KEN SHAW TOYOTA
  • VIN: 2T3BWRFV1KW002692
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

The automotive buying process has completely changed due to Covid 19 . Our focus is to keep staff and buyers safe. Please call us for the new 7 step  process by booking appointment.call 4169306465
Shaw Automotive, the wholesale division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota

Supplies wholesale to dealer and public sales.

Best to visit the location for in stock selection please call to book a appointment to purchase .

Shaw Automotive, the wholesale division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota

Supplies wholesale to dealer and public sales only BY APPOINTMENT .

Best to visit the location for in stock selection .
By calling into the office at 416-766-8244 with a
Deposit to hold the desired vehicle you care to purchase.

Our vehicles come DISINFECTED before the sale and after safety inspection by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.

Located at 2336 St. Clair Ave W., Toronto, Ontario behind the new Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota Dealership. One bus ride from Runnymede Subway Station for your convenience. We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven

 

Disclaimer:

We have financing available for *4.99% on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 **example payment: Borrowing 9000.00 over 60 months at 4.99% = $10,250.00 with monthly payments of $193.38

We offer financing on all credit scores! Call Tarina to leave a deposit and finance purchase orders. **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC

Term of finance: 60 MONTHS                                              OR   $114. BI WEEKLY $5000 DOWN OR TRADE IN  74 MONTHS

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

