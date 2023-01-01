Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

33,825 KM

Details Description Features

$32,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10056423
  2. 10056423
  3. 10056423
  4. 10056423
  5. 10056423
  6. 10056423
  7. 10056423
  8. 10056423
  9. 10056423
  10. 10056423
  11. 10056423
  12. 10056423
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,825KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056423
  • Stock #: 19112
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV3KC040666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Manual air conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Side Mirrors
AUX Port
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Manual Front Seats
Automatic Headlamps System
60/40 Spilt Rear Seats
7” Display Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Volvo XC90 R-De...
 68,956 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS L...
 69,105 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Fit EX w/...
 32,908 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory