$31,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-559-3297
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10383420
- Stock #: 21304
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV4KW066532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Power Options
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.