2019 Toyota RAV4

63,456 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

63,456KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10383420
  • Stock #: 21304
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV4KW066532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Manual air conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Side Mirrors
AUX Port
Pre-Collision System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Lane Tracing Assist
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Manual Front Seats
Automatic Headlamps System
7” Display Screen
Pedestrian Detection & Bicycle Detection
Road Edge Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

