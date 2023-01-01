Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

102,596 KM

Details Description Features

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

102,596KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482762
  • Stock #: 22024
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV5KW025908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,596 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist control

Exterior

Windshield wiper de-icer

Additional Features

Aux input
BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM
60/40 Fold Down Rear Seat
7" display screen
4.2" TFT Multi Informational Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

