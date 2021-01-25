Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10525131

10525131 Stock #: 22399

22399 VIN: 2T3R1RFV5KW056090

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 51,300 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Apple CarPlay Interior Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Power Driver Seat Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Windows POWER MOONROOF Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Safety Rearview Camera Trailer Sway Control Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Additional Features Aux input USB Ports Smart Keyless Entry Drive Mode Select 7" Touch Panel Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.