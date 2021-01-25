Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

51,300 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

51,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525131
  • Stock #: 22399
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV5KW056090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/25/2021 with an estimated $9410.16 of damage. On which a $8910 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Trailer Sway Control
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Ports
Smart Keyless Entry
Drive Mode Select
7" Touch Panel Display

