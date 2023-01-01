Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Toyota RAV4

80,394 KM

Details Features

$30,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 10736789
  2. 10736789
  3. 10736789
  4. 10736789
  5. 10736789
  6. 10736789
  7. 10736789
  8. 10736789
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$30,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,394KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,394 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2016 Kia Soul SX NAV | BACKUP CAM | INFINITIY AUDIO | PANOROOF | VENTED SEATS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Kia Soul SX NAV | BACKUP CAM | INFINITIY AUDIO | PANOROOF | VENTED SEATS 123,996 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWC for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWC 79,375 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q8 55 Progressiv NAV | FRONT CAM | VENTED SEATS | PANOROOF | QUATTRO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Audi Q8 55 Progressiv NAV | FRONT CAM | VENTED SEATS | PANOROOF | QUATTRO 71,978 KM $47,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,977

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4