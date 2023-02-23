Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/23/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $9019 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 09/02/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2019 Toyota RAV4

128,277 KM

Details Description Features

$26,790

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,790

+ taxes & licensing

128,277KM
Used
VIN 2T3R1RFV3KW043726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Lane Departure Alert
Steering Assist
Drive Mode Select
USB Input Ports
7" Touch Panel Display Audio
Traler Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

