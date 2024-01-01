Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

92,155 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID

2019 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,155KM
Used
VIN 2T3DWRFV7KW010188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N83497A
  • Mileage 92,155 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2019 Toyota RAV4