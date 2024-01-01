$34,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID
2019 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
92,155KM
Used
VIN 2T3DWRFV7KW010188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N83497A
- Mileage 92,155 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
2019 Toyota RAV4