2019 Toyota RAV4

25,596 KM

Details Description Features

$37,890

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,890

+ taxes & licensing

25,596KM
Used
VIN 2T3RWRFV3KW043503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,596 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dynamic cruise control

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Trailer Sway Control
LED Headlamps

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Heated Power mirrors
USB Ports
Lane Departure Alert
Pre-Collision System
Steering Assist
Lane Tracing Assist
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Drive Select Mode
8" Touch Panel Display
Daytime Running LED Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$37,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Toyota RAV4