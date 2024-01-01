Menu
Midnight Black Metallic 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD! Heated Seats / Back Camera / Bluetooth And More! Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, Its that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

2019 Toyota RAV4

131,455 KM

$29,895

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID

2019 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

131,455KM
Used
VIN 2T3BWRFV1KW004524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Midnight Black Metallic 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD! Heated Seats / Back Camera / Bluetooth And More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

2019 Toyota RAV4