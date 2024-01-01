$29,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID
2019 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$29,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 131,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Midnight Black Metallic 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD! Heated Seats / Back Camera / Bluetooth And More!
Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ken Shaw Toyota
Ken Shaw Toyota
Call Dealer
1-888-750-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-750-4112