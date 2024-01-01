Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

63,000 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,000KM
VIN 2T3W1RFV2KC032642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Windows & Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
Blind Spot Monitoring
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
7” Display Screen
Pedestrian Detection & Bicycle Detection
Road Edge Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Toyota RAV4