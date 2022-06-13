Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/13/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2019 Toyota RAV4

94,400 KM

$24,590

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,400KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV8KW040029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Manual air conditioning
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Side Mirrors
AUX Port
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Manual Front Seats
Automatic Headlamps System
60/40 Spilt Rear Seats
7” Display Screen

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Toyota RAV4