$24,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,750KM
VIN 2T3W1RFV5KC004947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44844
- Mileage 100,750 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Blind Spot Monitor , Drive Mode Select , Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Toyota RAV4 include:
Blind Spot Monitor
Drive Mode Select
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Drivers Seat
Power Moonroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Push Button Start
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44844
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Lane Assist
Pre Collision System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
Power Liftgate
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Toyota RAV4