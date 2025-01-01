Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Music and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Toyota RAV4 include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Premium Sound System<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Front View Camera<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Sunroof<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Climate Control<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Power Driver Seat<br>360 Camera<br>Digital Rearview Mirror<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 54565

2019 Toyota RAV4

133,477 KM

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

133,477KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV8KC028604

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 54565
  • Mileage 133,477 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Digital Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

