$27,490+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Limited AWD w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2019 Toyota RAV4
Limited AWD w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,477KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV8KC028604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 54565
- Mileage 133,477 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Music and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Toyota RAV4 include:
Front Heated Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Front View Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Climate Control
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
Digital Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 54565
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Digital Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$27,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Toyota RAV4