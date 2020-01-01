Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota RAV4

| AWD |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

| AWD |

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 4500897
  2. 4500897
  3. 4500897
  4. 4500897
  5. 4500897
  6. 4500897
  7. 4500897
  8. 4500897
  9. 4500897
  10. 4500897
  11. 4500897
  12. 4500897
  13. 4500897
  14. 4500897
  15. 4500897
  16. 4500897
  17. 4500897
  18. 4500897
  19. 4500897
  20. 4500897
  21. 4500897
  22. 4500897
  23. 4500897
  24. 4500897
  25. 4500897
  26. 4500897
  27. 4500897
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,543KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4500897
  • Stock #: 16799A
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFVXKW064011
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, AWD

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

White 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI

We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2014 Honda Odyssey |...
 136,963 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 54,107 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Rogue | ...
 151,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Send A Message