2019 Toyota RAV4

| AWD |

2019 Toyota RAV4

| AWD |

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,294KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4541616
  • Stock #: 16808A
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV5KW058956
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, AWD, Nutmeg w/Fabric Seat Trim.

Black 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE | AWD | AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI

We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

