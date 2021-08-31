Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

30,200 KM

Details Description Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

HYBRID|LIMITED|AWD|

HYBRID|LIMITED|AWD|

Location

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  • Listing ID: 8030761
  • Stock #: 015830
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV7KW015830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 015830
  • Mileage 30,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.


Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 


Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles’ needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!


We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!


 


All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MEMORY SEAT
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

