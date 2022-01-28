Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

26,005 KM

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

26,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8269311
  • Stock #: WE18963A
  • VIN: 2T3W1RFV4KC002560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival With Very Low Miliage! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim. Odometer is 36,128 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Ruby Flare Pearl 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and contact free delivery process and you will have a 100% no risk full refund guarantee. Shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet and schedule delivery of your new car. It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. On delivery, we will bring the vehicle to you in a safe manner. We will sanitize the vehicle, wear gloves, a mask and use a plastic steering wheel wrap and seat covers. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
AM/FM Stereo

