Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$31,999 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 3 3 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9192307

9192307 Stock #: R15494

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R15494

Mileage 92,339 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Lane departure warning system Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Blind Spot Assist Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Collision Avoidance System Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.