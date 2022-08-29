Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

76,975 KM

$35,599

+ tax & licensing
$35,599

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$35,599

+ taxes & licensing

76,975KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202033
  • Stock #: 064308
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV0KW064308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,975 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***NO ACCIDENTS***IT'S A TOYOTA THERE'S NOTHING ELSE TO SAY!!!!!! LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT! VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW! QUALITY ALL AROUND VEHICLE. GREAT MID-SIZE SUV FOR SMALL FAMILY OR STUDENT. ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS, SMOOTH, SPORTY RIDE. MECHANICALLY A+ DEPENDABLE, RELIABLE, COMFORTABLE, CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. POWERFUL YET FUEL EFFICIENT ENGINE. HANDLES VERY WELL WHEN DRIVING. 

 

****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT**** 



WE HAVE SKILLED AND KNOWLEDGEABLE SALES STAFF WITH MANY YEARS OF EXPERIENCE SATISFYING ALL OUR CUSTOMERS NEEDS. THEY'LL WORK WITH YOU TO FIND THE RIGHT VEHICLE AND AT THE RIGHT PRICE YOU CAN AFFORD. WE GUARANTEE YOU WILL HAVE A PLEASANT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE THAT IS FUN, INFORMATIVE, HASSLE FREE AND NEVER HIGH PRESSURED. PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO GIVE US A CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU!! 



***Financing*** 

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY. 


***Price*** 

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 but not manadatory. 

***Trade***

Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one. 


***About us*** 

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. 


Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind! 


Buy with confidence and call today 1-877-437-6074 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com 


Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough 


***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED*** 


Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! 

 


Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

