2019 Toyota RAV4

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Backup Camera

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Backup Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836726
  • Stock #: 17851
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV9KW030835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17851
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/01/2020 with an estimated $11252.96 of damage. On which a $12756 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 03/30/2023 with an estimated $1752.89 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows & Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitoring
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Heated Side Mirrors
AUX Port
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
8” Display Screen
Automatic Headlamps System
60/40 Spilt Rear Seats
Manual Passengers Seats
Pedestrian Detection & Bicycle Detection
Road Edge Detection
Driver Seat with Memory System / Softex Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

