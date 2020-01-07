$31,490+ tax & licensing
647-559-3297
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Backup Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/01/2020 with an estimated $11252.96 of damage. On which a $12756 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 03/30/2023 with an estimated $1752.89 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.
