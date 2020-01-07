Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,490 + taxes & licensing
6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9836726

9836726 Stock #: 17851

17851 VIN: 2T3R1RFV9KW030835

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Power Options Power Drivers Seat Power Windows & Locks Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Apple CarPlay Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Mechanical Push Button Start Windows POWER MOONROOF Convenience Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Safety Rear Cross Traffic Alert Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Blind Spot Monitoring USB port SMART KEY SYSTEM Heated Side Mirrors AUX Port Pre-Collision System Lane Tracing Assist Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 8” Display Screen Automatic Headlamps System 60/40 Spilt Rear Seats Manual Passengers Seats Pedestrian Detection & Bicycle Detection Road Edge Detection Driver Seat with Memory System / Softex Seats

