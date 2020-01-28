Menu
2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8 Passenger - Heated Seats

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8 Passenger - Heated Seats

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

$30,588

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,892KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4574361
  • Stock #: P4095
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC5KS009314
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM!

Roomy and comfortable, this Toyota Sienna minivan is an excellent choice for families. This 2019 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.

This Toyota Sienna is a minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and sharp exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for play dates and date nights. This minivan has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends anywhere. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's active, on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than the 2019 Toyota Sienna.This van has 43,892 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sienna's trim level is LE 8 Passenger. This grandiose Toyota Sienna has the capacity and space for 8 comfortably seated passengers, allowing for a calm and composed ride regardless of the road surface. It comes standard with elegant alloy wheels, a rear step bumper, power sliding rear doors, heated side mirrors, fully automatic headlamps, an Entune 3.0 audio with 6 speakers and an 8 inch display, SiriusXM, Entune app suite connect with weather and traffic updates, Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front captains seats, remote keyless entry, a HomeLink garage door transmitter, an auto dimming rear view mirror, distance pacing cruise control, three zone automatic air conditioning, power door locks with auto-lock feature, Toyota Safety Sense technology, lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, a 120V power outlet, and a lot of great style upgrades. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/



WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.

Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.

Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Diversity antenna
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Back-Up Camera
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Door auto-latch
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Power Sliding Rear Doors
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Distance Pacing
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • SiriusXM
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs)
  • Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • 75 L Fuel Tank
  • Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
  • 3.003 Axle Ratio
  • Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Passenger Seat
  • Toyota Safety Sense P
  • Tires: P235/60R17 All Season -inc: temporary spare
  • Wheels: 17" 5 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
  • Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 6 Speakers w/8" Display Screen
  Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, driver seat fore/aft, driver power lumbar support, driver seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustable, driver foldable armrest, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger se...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

