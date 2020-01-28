5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Roomy and comfortable, this Toyota Sienna minivan is an excellent choice for families. This 2019 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
This Toyota Sienna is a minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and sharp exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for play dates and date nights. This minivan has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends anywhere. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's active, on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than the 2019 Toyota Sienna.This van has 43,892 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sienna's trim level is LE 8 Passenger. This grandiose Toyota Sienna has the capacity and space for 8 comfortably seated passengers, allowing for a calm and composed ride regardless of the road surface. It comes standard with elegant alloy wheels, a rear step bumper, power sliding rear doors, heated side mirrors, fully automatic headlamps, an Entune 3.0 audio with 6 speakers and an 8 inch display, SiriusXM, Entune app suite connect with weather and traffic updates, Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front captains seats, remote keyless entry, a HomeLink garage door transmitter, an auto dimming rear view mirror, distance pacing cruise control, three zone automatic air conditioning, power door locks with auto-lock feature, Toyota Safety Sense technology, lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, a 120V power outlet, and a lot of great style upgrades. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
