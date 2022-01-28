2019 Toyota Sienna

$35,999 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 4 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8175841

8175841 Stock #: P18905A

P18905A VIN: 5TDKZ3DC0KS014694

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 86,444 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience tilt steering Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.