2019 Toyota Tacoma

75,000 KM

Details Features

$38,788

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT NAV 4x4 CREW Cab V6 Auto SR5 PLUS

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT NAV 4x4 CREW Cab V6 Auto SR5 PLUS

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$38,788

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5tfdz5bn5kx038718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # YR END TAX SALE CALL 4169306465
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

TRD SPORT
NAV
COVER

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Wireless Charger

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Android Auto

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

416-930-6465
2019 Toyota Tacoma