2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT NAV 4x4 CREW Cab V6 Auto SR5 PLUS
Shaw Automotive Group
2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
416-766-8244
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$38,788
+ taxes & licensing
75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5tfdz5bn5kx038718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # YR END TAX SALE CALL 4169306465
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
TRD SPORT
NAV
COVER
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Wireless Charger
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Android Auto
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Shaw Automotive Group
2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
