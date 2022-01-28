2019 Toyota Tacoma

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 7 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Stock #: PC7829

VIN: 5TFCZ5AN9KX169647

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7829

Mileage 85,701 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Safety brake pedal system Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Air filtration Sunglasses holder Grocery bag holder Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Additional Features Rear 3 sun visors hood scoop 2 Panic Alarm PERFORMANCE EXHAUST low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Cargo tie downs Braking Assist one-touch open/close trailer stability control Auxiliary Oil Cooler integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack 4 Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear range sliding sunshade Multi-function display Sports Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Wireless data link: Bluetooth Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Knee airbags: dual front In-Dash CD: single disc Front struts Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Rear spring type: leaf Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Front wipers: variable intermittent Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Phone: hands free Axle ratio: 4.30 Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Tire type: all terrain Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Navigation system: touch screen display Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Skid plate(s): front Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Power windows: safety reverse 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Locking differential: rear Total speakers: 6 4WD type: part time Fender lip moldings: black Alternator: 130 amps Premium brand: JBL Steering ratio: 17.3 Impact sensor: fuel cut-off Spark plugs: iridium tipped Pickup bed light Tailgate: removable Rear suspension type: multi-leaf Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal Headlight bezel color: black Cross traffic alert: rear Wheels: painted alloy Front fog lights: LED Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Front brake diameter: 10.8 Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area halogen Trailer hitch: Class IV Rear brake diameter: 10.0 Rear brake type: drum Tuned suspension: off-road Front stabilizer bar: diameter 30 mm Infotainment: Entune Bumper detail: rear step Tailgate protection cap Trailer wiring: 4-pin Turns lock-to-lock: 3.6 LAMP FAILURE Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Infotainment screen size: 7 in. stocks weather Pedestrian Detection chrome surround Connected in-car apps: Yelp Internet radio app: Slacker Wireless charging station: front Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming foldable Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone multi-function tilt/slide visual warning reclining mast maintenance due power glass voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer with read function iHeartRadio front pedestrian under rear seats 7-pin Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic

