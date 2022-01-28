Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Tacoma

85,701 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT, DOUBLE CAB, MANUAL, 4X4, V6 TOW PKG,

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT, DOUBLE CAB, MANUAL, 4X4, V6 TOW PKG,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8232099
  2. 8232099
  3. 8232099
  4. 8232099
  5. 8232099
  6. 8232099
  7. 8232099
  8. 8232099
  9. 8232099
  10. 8232099
  11. 8232099
  12. 8232099
  13. 8232099
  14. 8232099
  15. 8232099
  16. 8232099
  17. 8232099
  18. 8232099
  19. 8232099
  20. 8232099
  21. 8232099
  22. 8232099
  23. 8232099
  24. 8232099
  25. 8232099
  26. 8232099
  27. 8232099
  28. 8232099
  29. 8232099
  30. 8232099
  31. 8232099
  32. 8232099
  33. 8232099
  34. 8232099
  35. 8232099
  36. 8232099
  37. 8232099
  38. 8232099
  39. 8232099
  40. 8232099
  41. 8232099
  42. 8232099
  43. 8232099
  44. 8232099
  45. 8232099
  46. 8232099
  47. 8232099
  48. 8232099
  49. 8232099
  50. 8232099
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,701KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8232099
  • Stock #: PC7829
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN9KX169647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7829
  • Mileage 85,701 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 TOYOTA TACOMA TRD SPORT | DOUBLE CAB | 3.5 LITER DOHC V6 | 278 HP | MANUAL | 4X4 | V6 TOW PACKAGE | AUTOMATIC LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | HILL START ASSIST | MUDGUARDS | BLACK TAILGATE INSERT | POWER REAR WINDOW | AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRRORS | PREMIUM PACKAGE | SMART KEY SYSTEM PUSH TO START | DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE | HEATED LEATHER FRONT SEATS | TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE | PRE COLLISION SYSTEM WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTION | LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM | SWAY WARNING SYSTEM | AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS | DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | ENTUNE PREMIUM JBL AUDIO | NAVIGATION | ENTUNE APP SUITE | MOONROOF | BACKUP CAM | QI COMPATIBLE WIRELESS CHARGER | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







If you are looking for a truck that is built tough, reliable and efficient, then the 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is the only truck you will need. Tacoma's impressive towing capabilities are not only powered by the latest Toyota technological features but an efficient yet powerful 3.5 Liter DOHC V6 engine that produces 278 HP through a versatile manual transmission, something rare and hard to come by.







Featured in Silver Sky Metallic on a Double Cab Configuration you can expect plenty of leg room for both driver and passenger. Of course we cannot forget the technological features included with the 2019 Tacoma, such as , V6 Tow Package , Mudguards, Power Rear WIndow, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Premium Package, Smart Key Push to Start, Toyota Safety Sense, Pre Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Blind Spot Monitoring.







For driver and passenger comfort we can expect, Heated LEather Front Seats, Entune Premium Audio, Navigation, Entune App Suite, Moonroof, Qi COmpatible Wireless Charger and bluetooth connectivity.







YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Grocery bag holder
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Rear
3
sun visors
hood scoop
2
Panic Alarm
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Cargo tie downs
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
range
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Sports
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
In-Dash CD: single disc
Front struts
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Rear spring type: leaf
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Phone: hands free
Axle ratio: 4.30
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Tire type: all terrain
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Navigation system: touch screen display
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power windows: safety reverse
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Locking differential: rear
Total speakers: 6
4WD type: part time
Fender lip moldings: black
Alternator: 130 amps
Premium brand: JBL
Steering ratio: 17.3
Impact sensor: fuel cut-off
Spark plugs: iridium tipped
Pickup bed light
Tailgate: removable
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
Headlight bezel color: black
Cross traffic alert: rear
Wheels: painted alloy
Front fog lights: LED
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Front brake diameter: 10.8
Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area
halogen
Trailer hitch: Class IV
Rear brake diameter: 10.0
Rear brake type: drum
Tuned suspension: off-road
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 30 mm
Infotainment: Entune
Bumper detail: rear step
Tailgate protection cap
Trailer wiring: 4-pin
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.6
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
stocks
weather
Pedestrian Detection
chrome surround
Connected in-car apps: Yelp
Internet radio app: Slacker
Wireless charging station: front
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
foldable
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
tilt/slide
visual warning
reclining
mast
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
with read function
iHeartRadio
front pedestrian
under rear seats
7-pin
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2021 BMW X6 M COMPET...
 60,154 KM
$129,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 41,115 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic
2022 BMW M4 Competit...
 1,868 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory