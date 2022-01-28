$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT, DOUBLE CAB, MANUAL, 4X4, V6 TOW PKG,
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8232099
- Stock #: PC7829
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN9KX169647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC7829
- Mileage 85,701 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 TOYOTA TACOMA TRD SPORT | DOUBLE CAB | 3.5 LITER DOHC V6 | 278 HP | MANUAL | 4X4 | V6 TOW PACKAGE | AUTOMATIC LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | HILL START ASSIST | MUDGUARDS | BLACK TAILGATE INSERT | POWER REAR WINDOW | AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRRORS | PREMIUM PACKAGE | SMART KEY SYSTEM PUSH TO START | DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE | HEATED LEATHER FRONT SEATS | TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE | PRE COLLISION SYSTEM WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTION | LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM | SWAY WARNING SYSTEM | AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS | DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | ENTUNE PREMIUM JBL AUDIO | NAVIGATION | ENTUNE APP SUITE | MOONROOF | BACKUP CAM | QI COMPATIBLE WIRELESS CHARGER | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
If you are looking for a truck that is built tough, reliable and efficient, then the 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is the only truck you will need. Tacoma's impressive towing capabilities are not only powered by the latest Toyota technological features but an efficient yet powerful 3.5 Liter DOHC V6 engine that produces 278 HP through a versatile manual transmission, something rare and hard to come by.
Featured in Silver Sky Metallic on a Double Cab Configuration you can expect plenty of leg room for both driver and passenger. Of course we cannot forget the technological features included with the 2019 Tacoma, such as , V6 Tow Package , Mudguards, Power Rear WIndow, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Premium Package, Smart Key Push to Start, Toyota Safety Sense, Pre Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Blind Spot Monitoring.
For driver and passenger comfort we can expect, Heated LEather Front Seats, Entune Premium Audio, Navigation, Entune App Suite, Moonroof, Qi COmpatible Wireless Charger and bluetooth connectivity.
YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.