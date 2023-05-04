Menu
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

64,414 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, A/C

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

64,414KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10354797
  • Stock #: 20941
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA2KC545544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,414 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #69FB as of 04/05/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

3 Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Park Distance Control
Heated Side Mirrors
POWER FRONT SEAT
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Keyless Access
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Drivers Seat Position Memory
8” touchscreen
Cooled/Ventilated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

