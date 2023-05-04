2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10354797

10354797 Stock #: 20941

20941 VIN: 1V2MR2CA2KC545544

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 64,414 KM

Vehicle Features Interior remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Panoramic Moonroof Comfort 3 Zone Climate Control Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Rear Cross Traffic Alert Additional Features Park Distance Control Heated Side Mirrors POWER FRONT SEAT Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Blind Spot Detection Keyless Access Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Drivers Seat Position Memory 8” touchscreen Cooled/Ventilated Front Seats

