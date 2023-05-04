Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #69FB as of 04/05/2023.

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

96,378 KM

Details Description Features

$35,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

96,378KM
Used
VIN 1V2NR2CA4KC566416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #69FB as of 04/05/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

3 Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Park Assist
Park Distance Control
Lane Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
POWER FRONT SEAT
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Ambient Interior Lighting
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Keyless Access
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Light Assist (Automatic high beam control)
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Digital Cockpit
8” touchscreen
Cooled/Ventilated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Volkswagen Atlas