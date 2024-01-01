Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline AWD w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Pano Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline AWD w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Pano Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,000KM
VIN 1V2MR2CA0KC576842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

3 Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Park Distance Control
Heated Side Mirrors
POWER FRONT SEAT
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Keyless Access
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Drivers Seat Position Memory
8” touchscreen
Cooled/Ventilated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

