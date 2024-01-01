Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Front Seats , Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking , Hill Descent Control and more!

The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Atlas include:

Power Front Seats
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Hill Descent Control
Bluetooth
Hill Hold Assist
Remote Start Preparation
12V Power Outlet
8.0 Touchscreen Infotainment System

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37847

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
71,074KM
VIN 1V2MR2CA1KC570337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,074 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Front Seats , Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking , Hill Descent Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Atlas include:

Power Front Seats
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Hill Descent Control
Bluetooth
Hill Hold Assist
Remote Start Preparation
12V Power Outlet
8.0" Touchscreen Infotainment System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37847

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Rearview Camera
Leather Seating Surfaces
Power Front Seats

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain-sensing wipers
Power Liftgate

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat

Safety

Hill hold assist

Additional Features

Park Distance Control
115 V Power Outlet
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Pedestrian Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror
Remote start preparation
8.0" touchscreen infotainment system
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
LED Headlights w/ LED Daytime Running Lights
Blind Spot Detection with Rear Traffic Alert
Tri-Zone A/C
Power liftgate w/ Easy Open function
Kessy (Keyless Access With Push-Button Start)
USB Audio Inputs (X4)
Automatic Headlights w/ Coming And Leaving Home Function
Power-Adjustable, Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Memory
Start/Stop System w/ Regenerative Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Volkswagen Atlas