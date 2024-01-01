$29,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,074KM
VIN 1V2MR2CA1KC570337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 71,074 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Front Seats , Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking , Hill Descent Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Atlas include:
Power Front Seats
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Hill Descent Control
Bluetooth
Hill Hold Assist
Remote Start Preparation
12V Power Outlet
8.0" Touchscreen Infotainment System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37847
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Rearview Camera
Leather Seating Surfaces
Power Front Seats
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Rain-sensing wipers
Power Liftgate
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat
Safety
Hill hold assist
Additional Features
Park Distance Control
115 V Power Outlet
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Pedestrian Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror
Remote start preparation
8.0" touchscreen infotainment system
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
LED Headlights w/ LED Daytime Running Lights
Blind Spot Detection with Rear Traffic Alert
Tri-Zone A/C
Power liftgate w/ Easy Open function
Kessy (Keyless Access With Push-Button Start)
USB Audio Inputs (X4)
Automatic Headlights w/ Coming And Leaving Home Function
Power-Adjustable, Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Memory
Start/Stop System w/ Regenerative Braking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Volkswagen Atlas