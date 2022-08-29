$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-243-9201
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Execline CAPTAINS PKG ALLOY WHEEL PKG CPO
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
877-243-9201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9157717
- Stock #: 99552A
- VIN: 1V2NR2CA3KC552068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 99552A
- Mileage 49,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Captain's Package, Alloy Wheel Package This 2019 Volkswagen Atlas Execline is dressed in Platinum Grey Metallic exterior paint, Titan Black perforated Vienna leather and 20” Mejorada alloy wheels. Equipped with a 276HP 3.6 litre FSI 6 cylinder, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes with 10-way power driver’s seat with 3 way memory, heated front and rear seats, captains seating second row, panoramic sunroof and power folding mirrors with heat. Also equipped with an 8” infotainment system, Fender audio system, App-Connect with Android auto and Apple Car play, 3-Zone Climate control, Blind spot detection with rear traffic alert, reverse camera with 360 Area View, Lane Assist, Park assist, LED headlights/ taillights and much more! Book you test drive with Humberview Volkswagen today! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (1V2NR2CA3KC552068) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.