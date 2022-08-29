2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

9157717 Stock #: 99552A

99552A VIN: 1V2NR2CA3KC552068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 49,958 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

