2019 Volkswagen Atlas

49,958 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline CAPTAINS PKG ALLOY WHEEL PKG CPO

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline CAPTAINS PKG ALLOY WHEEL PKG CPO

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9157717
  Stock #: 99552A
  VIN: 1V2NR2CA3KC552068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 99552A
  • Mileage 49,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Captain's Package, Alloy Wheel Package This 2019 Volkswagen Atlas Execline is dressed in Platinum Grey Metallic exterior paint, Titan Black perforated Vienna leather and 20” Mejorada alloy wheels. Equipped with a 276HP 3.6 litre FSI 6 cylinder, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes with 10-way power driver’s seat with 3 way memory, heated front and rear seats, captains seating second row, panoramic sunroof and power folding mirrors with heat. Also equipped with an 8” infotainment system, Fender audio system, App-Connect with Android auto and Apple Car play, 3-Zone Climate control, Blind spot detection with rear traffic alert, reverse camera with 360 Area View, Lane Assist, Park assist, LED headlights/ taillights and much more! Book you test drive with Humberview Volkswagen today! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (1V2NR2CA3KC552068) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

