2019 Volkswagen Atlas

105,657 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2.0 TSI Trendline FUEL EFFICIENT RARE MODEL

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2.0 TSI Trendline FUEL EFFICIENT RARE MODEL

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,657KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9559813
  • Stock #: 99729A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99729A
  • Mileage 105,657 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

