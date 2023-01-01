Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

45,698 KM

Details Description Features

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

GTI 5-Door Rabbit DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG DSG LOW KM LOCAL CPO

GTI 5-Door Rabbit DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG DSG LOW KM LOCAL CPO

Location

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

45,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012581
  • Stock #: 99985A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99985A
  • Mileage 45,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package This is the 2019 Volkswagen Rabbit edition Volkswagen GTI. This 5 door, 2.0 liter turbocharged, 7 Speed DSG Automatic (FWD) is appointed by a beautiful Urano Grey exterior paint with Titan Black cloth interior and 18” Pretoria alloy wheels! Comes with 8” infotainment system, Fender sound, Navigation, Bluetooth, Smart phone App Connect, 12 way power adjustable driver’s seat, sunroof, reverse camera, KESSY keyless entry with push start, dual zone climate control, multifunction steering wheel, Cruise Control, heated front seats, rain sensing front wipers, automatic headlights and much more! This GTI is not to be missed, drive it here first with Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VW6T7AU4KM005078) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

