2019 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Door Rabbit DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG DSG LOW KM LOCAL CPO
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 99985A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 45,698 KM
Vehicle Description
Driver Assistance Package This is the 2019 Volkswagen Rabbit edition Volkswagen GTI. This 5 door, 2.0 liter turbocharged, 7 Speed DSG Automatic (FWD) is appointed by a beautiful Urano Grey exterior paint with Titan Black cloth interior and 18” Pretoria alloy wheels! Comes with 8” infotainment system, Fender sound, Navigation, Bluetooth, Smart phone App Connect, 12 way power adjustable driver’s seat, sunroof, reverse camera, KESSY keyless entry with push start, dual zone climate control, multifunction steering wheel, Cruise Control, heated front seats, rain sensing front wipers, automatic headlights and much more! This GTI is not to be missed, drive it here first with Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VW6T7AU4KM005078) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
Vehicle Features
