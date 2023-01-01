Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8T Highline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Volkswagen Golf

37,707 KM

Details Features

$27,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Highline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Highline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 10726565
  2. 10726565
  3. 10726565
  4. 10726565
  5. 10726565
  6. 10726565
  7. 10726565
  8. 10726565
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,707KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthrette
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,707 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip 58,185 KM $21,695 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8T Highline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8T Highline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION 13,632 KM $29,977 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage LX AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Sportage LX AWD 22,006 KM $33,977 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf