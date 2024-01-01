Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Adjustable and Heated Exterior Mirrors , Front Assist , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Golf include:

Power Adjustable and Heated Exterior Mirrors
Front Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
8.0 Touch Screen Radio
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Electronic Climate Control

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39367

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
106,400KM
VIN 3VWG57AU7KM010936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Adjustable and Heated Exterior Mirrors , Front Assist , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Volkswagen Golf include:

Power Adjustable and Heated Exterior Mirrors
Front Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
8.0 Touch Screen Radio
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Electronic Climate Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39367

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual zone electronic climate control

Additional Features

USB port
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Auto Dimming Interior Rearview Mirror
Pedestrian Monitoring
FRONT ASSIST
Leatherette seating surface
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Traffic Alert
8.0” Touch Screen Radio
Power Adjustable and Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Volkswagen Golf