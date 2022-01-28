Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

34,507 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door Autobahn LOW KM 6SPD *MANUAL* OFF LEASE CPO

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door Autobahn LOW KM 6SPD *MANUAL* OFF LEASE CPO

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  8270340
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8270340
  • Stock #: 99161A
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU5KM030504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99161A
  • Mileage 34,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

