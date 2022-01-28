$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Door Autobahn LOW KM 6SPD *MANUAL* OFF LEASE CPO
Location
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
34,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8270340
- VIN: 3VW5T7AU5KM030504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 99161A
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
