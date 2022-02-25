Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

14,421 KM

Details Description Features

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

R TSI, DSG, DDC, NAV, CARPLAY, CARBON TRIM, TURBO

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

14,421KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8412057
  • Stock #: PC8016
  • VIN: WVWVA7AU0KW230134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8016
  • Mileage 14,421 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF R | 288HP | 2.0L TSI TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER | 4MOTION AWD | 7-SPEED DSG WITH TIPTRONIC | SPORT SEATS | LED HEADLIGHTS WITH ADAPTIVE FRONT LIGHT SYSTEM | DRIVING MODE SELECTION WITH DYNAMIC CONTROL | 19" PRETORIA ALUMINUM WHEELS | ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL | 8" TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MIRRORLINK | BLUETOOTH | FENDER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM | KESSY | NAVIGATION | SIRIUSXM | VOLKSWAGEN DIGITAL COCKPIT | DUAL EXHAUST WITH QUAD TIPS | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | CLIMATRONIC DUAL-ZONE ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED FRONT SEATS | CARBON TOUCH INTERIOR TRIM | LEATHER-WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Engineered for the road and the track, the 2019 Golf R delivers pure track performance. Bold design cues abound from the inside out, including 19" wheels with performance tires, and dual exhaust with quad tips. You'll leave no corner unturned with all-wheel drive grip, lightning-fast shifting and a super-responsive chassis. Plus, with maximum torque achieved at 1,800 RPMs, what the Golf R saves on fuel it delivers in exhilarating performance.







This lightweight, thrill beast is the definition of a fun car. The Golf R is known for its handling and Horsepower, which combine to create the perfect formula for performance. This vehicle comes in Sleek White Exterior and Sporty Black Interior. Under the hood is a 2.0 TSI 4MOTION(AWD) engine that delivers 288 HP. This Golf has the upgraded Technology Package, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Sensor, Voice Control, Navigation, 2x SD card slots, Lane Assist, Light Assist and Park Distance Control. Standard features come with the Golf R 19" Cadiz Alloy Wheels, AUX Input, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Dual Zone Climate Control, Sirius XM, USB input and a Rear-view Camera.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
SiriusXM Travel Link
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Upholstery: Leather
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
Carpet
2
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
12
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
range
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Rear brake width: 0.9
Camera system: rearview
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Navigation system: touch screen display
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Alternator: 140 amps
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Front brake width: 1.2
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
4WD type: on demand
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Cross traffic alert: rear
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.30
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Front brake diameter: 13.4
Dash trim: simulated carbon fiber
Premium brand: Fender
Watts: 400
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.1
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
with washer
Google search
self-leveling
with read function
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
auto-locking
app marketplace integration
cooled compartment
tire sealant
simulated carbon fiber
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
dual level cargo area

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

