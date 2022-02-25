$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
R TSI, DSG, DDC, NAV, CARPLAY, CARBON TRIM, TURBO
- Listing ID: 8412057
- Stock #: PC8016
- VIN: WVWVA7AU0KW230134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8016
- Mileage 14,421 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF R | 288HP | 2.0L TSI TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER | 4MOTION AWD | 7-SPEED DSG WITH TIPTRONIC | SPORT SEATS | LED HEADLIGHTS WITH ADAPTIVE FRONT LIGHT SYSTEM | DRIVING MODE SELECTION WITH DYNAMIC CONTROL | 19" PRETORIA ALUMINUM WHEELS | ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL | 8" TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MIRRORLINK | BLUETOOTH | FENDER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM | KESSY | NAVIGATION | SIRIUSXM | VOLKSWAGEN DIGITAL COCKPIT | DUAL EXHAUST WITH QUAD TIPS | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | CLIMATRONIC DUAL-ZONE ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED FRONT SEATS | CARBON TOUCH INTERIOR TRIM | LEATHER-WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Engineered for the road and the track, the 2019 Golf R delivers pure track performance. Bold design cues abound from the inside out, including 19" wheels with performance tires, and dual exhaust with quad tips. You'll leave no corner unturned with all-wheel drive grip, lightning-fast shifting and a super-responsive chassis. Plus, with maximum torque achieved at 1,800 RPMs, what the Golf R saves on fuel it delivers in exhilarating performance.
This lightweight, thrill beast is the definition of a fun car. The Golf R is known for its handling and Horsepower, which combine to create the perfect formula for performance. This vehicle comes in Sleek White Exterior and Sporty Black Interior. Under the hood is a 2.0 TSI 4MOTION(AWD) engine that delivers 288 HP. This Golf has the upgraded Technology Package, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Sensor, Voice Control, Navigation, 2x SD card slots, Lane Assist, Light Assist and Park Distance Control. Standard features come with the Golf R 19" Cadiz Alloy Wheels, AUX Input, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Dual Zone Climate Control, Sirius XM, USB input and a Rear-view Camera.
