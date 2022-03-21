$31,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2019 Volkswagen Golf
GTI|REAR CAMERA|MANUAL TRANSMISSION
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,900
- Listing ID: 8701091
- Stock #: 006296
- VIN: 3VW5T7AU3KM006296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VW5T7AU3KM006296, GTI, REAR VIEW CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated Seats, Sport Steering and Pedals, Lthr. Steering with Phone/Audio/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING:
4.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
