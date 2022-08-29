Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Golf

73,983 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Highline DRIVER ASSIST PKG AWD CPO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Highline DRIVER ASSIST PKG AWD CPO

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 9289126
  2. 9289126
  3. 9289126
  4. 9289126
  5. 9289126
  6. 9289126
  7. 9289126
  8. 9289126
  9. 9289126
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,983KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9289126
  • Stock #: 99642A
  • VIN: 3VW117AU8KM509911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99642A
  • Mileage 73,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Basic Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2014 Audi A8 TDI
 131,511 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 50,352 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 67,457 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory