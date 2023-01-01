Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

67,899 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door Autobahn DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PKG OFF LEASE CPO

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door Autobahn DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PKG OFF LEASE CPO

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,899KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9566776
  Stock #: 6429P

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6429P
  • Mileage 67,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

