The Humberview Group
2019 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Door Autobahn DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PKG OFF LEASE CPO
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
67,899KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Driver Assistance Package
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
