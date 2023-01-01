Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

59,133 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn w/ Navi, Fender Audio, Driver Assistance Package

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn w/ Navi, Fender Audio, Driver Assistance Package

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,133KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9766519
  • Stock #: 17539
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU3KM017508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17539
  • Mileage 59,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 2022 Aug 5 Ontario, Canada Glass Record $647.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Seating Surfaces

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual zone electronic climate control

Additional Features

Navigation
Park Assist
USB port
Lane Assist
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Leather wrapped sport steering wheel
Driver Assistance Package
Auto Dimming Interior Rearview Mirror
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Traffic Alert
8.0” Touch Screen Radio
Power Adjustable and Heated Exterior Mirrors
12 Way. Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Dynamic Headlight w/ Cornering Lights

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

